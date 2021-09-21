DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

XRAY stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

