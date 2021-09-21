Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Management

Analysts at Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price target points to a potential upside of 174.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DRMA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,938. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.50.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

