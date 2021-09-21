Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.

Shares of DXLG opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $383.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. Analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXLG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

