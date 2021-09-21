Deutsche Bank AG Buys 384,655 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,154,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $479,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

