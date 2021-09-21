Deutsche Bank AG Buys 4,754 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.45% of Norfolk Southern worth $292,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $373,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 66,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 72,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $241.56 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

