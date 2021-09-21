Deutsche Bank AG Has $369.42 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 837.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,122,978 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ameren were worth $369,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.