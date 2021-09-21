Deutsche Bank AG Has $452.09 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,974,842 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 897,360 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.25% of HP worth $452,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.