Deutsche Bank AG Sells 114,255 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Target worth $347,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.93. The company has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $146.45 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

