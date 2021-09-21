Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DB1. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

DB1 stock opened at €139.40 ($164.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a one year high of €155.00 ($182.35). The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €145.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €142.61.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

