Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €178.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

ETR DB1 opened at €139.40 ($164.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1 year high of €155.00 ($182.35). The company has a fifty day moving average of €145.19 and a 200 day moving average of €142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

