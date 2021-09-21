Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €8.66 ($10.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

