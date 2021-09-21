Devery (EVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,249.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. Devery has a market capitalization of $93,378.75 and approximately $6,249.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Devery has traded 55.7% lower against the US dollar. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00131909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars.

