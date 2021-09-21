Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,930,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 16,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

DVN traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $27.89. 163,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,966,981. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

