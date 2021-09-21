Dexter V. Perry Purchases 650 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

