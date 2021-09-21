DIA (DIA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.25 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. DIA has a market cap of $62.15 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIA has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00052960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00127847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00043881 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

