Diamond (DMD) Hits One Day Volume of $43,992.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Diamond has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $43,992.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00005881 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001902 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,630,413 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

