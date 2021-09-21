DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $8.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.65.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DRH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,191. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,292,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 550,130 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.