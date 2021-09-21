DiFy.Finance Price Tops $737.06 (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $737.06 or 0.01740445 BTC on popular exchanges. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $71,060.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00126870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044342 BTC.

DiFy.Finance Profile

DiFy.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official website for DiFy.Finance is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

Buying and Selling DiFy.Finance

