Digitalcoin Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $288,920.55 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,417.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.52 or 0.07038505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00370550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.12 or 0.01266292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00114687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00540527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.00 or 0.00506876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00359077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007030 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,774,908 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.