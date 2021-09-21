DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOCN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $1,370,079.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares in the company, valued at $11,407,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,783 shares of company stock worth $16,736,459.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $35,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $72,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

