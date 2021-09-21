Digitex (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0026

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $220,739.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00055500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00131149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012279 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Digitex Profile

DGTX is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.