Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) & Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Financial Contrast

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Insight Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.38 $172.64 million $6.19 14.60

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dingdong (Cayman) and Insight Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus price target of $108.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Insight Enterprises 2.24% 16.74% 5.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions such as supply chain optimization, connected workforce, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Insight Enterprises was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

