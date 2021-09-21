Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $749,087.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,575 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,984 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Diodes stock opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

