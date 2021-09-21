DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective raised by Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of DISH opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

