DODO Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $125.78 million and $59.27 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DODO has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00126006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00043804 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

