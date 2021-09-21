Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $81.55 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.44.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dorman Products by 13.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dorman Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

