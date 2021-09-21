DragonVein Trading Up 6.1% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $149,233.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,470.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $535.64 or 0.01261188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.25 or 0.00518591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00320398 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00053056 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002839 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000927 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.