Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Sells 171,975 Shares

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 171,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $3,341,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25.

On Monday, September 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $3,715,339.00.

Shares of DFH opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $2,859,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $11,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

