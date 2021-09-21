Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.62

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.62 and traded as high as C$27.02. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$27.01, with a volume of 81,289 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRM shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -28.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.69%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

