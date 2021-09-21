DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.23.

DTE stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after buying an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,454,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,173,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,179,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

