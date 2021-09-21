Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.72. 69,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,165. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

