DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 127.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

DXC stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

