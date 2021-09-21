Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24.

