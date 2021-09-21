Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 310.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.