Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $233,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $148.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.22. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.12 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.