Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $334,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 102,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

