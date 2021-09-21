Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Unity Software by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Unity Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Unity Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $3,539,631.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock valued at $146,128,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.86. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.98.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

