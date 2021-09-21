Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 77 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $97,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

SHOP stock opened at $1,434.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,513.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,329.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.