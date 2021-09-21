Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 215,128 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 215,128 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $67,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

ATRC stock opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,999 shares of company stock worth $5,811,183 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

