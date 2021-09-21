Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,806 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,806 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.93% of MarineMax worth $73,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

