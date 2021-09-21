EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

EGP opened at $171.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $184.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

