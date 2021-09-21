Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eastman Kodak worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 48.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 310,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

