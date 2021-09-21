Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of ENX opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $13.05.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
