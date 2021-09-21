Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ENX opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

