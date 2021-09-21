Eckoh plc (ECK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.61 on October 22nd

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ECK opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.73 million and a P/E ratio of 49.09. Eckoh has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

