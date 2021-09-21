ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) announced a dividend on Monday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON EAH opened at GBX 307.60 ($4.02) on Tuesday. ECO Animal Health Group has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 328.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.29 million and a P/E ratio of 25.83.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

In other ECO Animal Health Group news, insider Frank Armstrong acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.