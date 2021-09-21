Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EIX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.57.

EIX stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 156.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

