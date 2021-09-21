Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 65,055 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.