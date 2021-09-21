Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,035 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,453,000 after buying an additional 249,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,889. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

