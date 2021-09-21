Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $20,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,646,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,497,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $380.85. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

