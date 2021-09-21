Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,475 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up about 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $49,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MET opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

